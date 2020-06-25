7203 FLAMING FOREST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very nice and recently updated home, well maintained- completely updated 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom New Water Heater, New freshly painted interior and exterior, granite countertops throughout, new carpet and all new flooring. The home located in a quiet neighborhood very convenient to shopping, 1604, 151, schools, and more. New brand new appliances, once approved owner will install washer and dryer if requested. Neighboring property fence will be replaced along with the gate Hurry before its gone!