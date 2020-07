Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

All utilities included with this one bedroom, one bath home with covered two-car carport, patio slab in front, fenced small yard area, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator/dishwasher, and large living room that could be used as second bedroom. Ready immediately for move-in and close to downtown and major highway access, IH-10 and 37. Walking distance to many restaurants and neighborhood hot spots. Two homes on property, this is back unit.