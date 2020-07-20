All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

7119 VALEWOOD

7119 Valewood View · No Longer Available
Location

7119 Valewood View, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
7119 VALEWOOD Available 04/01/19 Roomy Cul-de-Sac Home - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - in LIncoln Park - Please visit and consider this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood. Home features a large living area with laminate flooring, Kitchen is long and spacious with Breakfast Area and large pantry.
Upstairs features 4 Roomy Bedrooms, Master Bedroom is large at 17'x17' with roomy Master bath and large walk-in closet.
Home has laminate and tile downstairs, 2nd floor has carpet throughout to bedrooms.
Backyard is roomy with large bush trees to provide additional privacy. A large deck, gazebo and Hot Tub for entertaining and relaxing.
If interested in scheduling a showing please call Keyrenter San Antonio 210-503-8000 or more information or to apply visit us www.keyrentersanantonio.com.

(RLNE4741752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 VALEWOOD have any available units?
7119 VALEWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7119 VALEWOOD have?
Some of 7119 VALEWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 VALEWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
7119 VALEWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 VALEWOOD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7119 VALEWOOD is pet friendly.
Does 7119 VALEWOOD offer parking?
No, 7119 VALEWOOD does not offer parking.
Does 7119 VALEWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7119 VALEWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 VALEWOOD have a pool?
No, 7119 VALEWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 7119 VALEWOOD have accessible units?
No, 7119 VALEWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 VALEWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7119 VALEWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
