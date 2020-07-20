Amenities
7119 VALEWOOD Available 04/01/19 Roomy Cul-de-Sac Home - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - in LIncoln Park - Please visit and consider this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood. Home features a large living area with laminate flooring, Kitchen is long and spacious with Breakfast Area and large pantry.
Upstairs features 4 Roomy Bedrooms, Master Bedroom is large at 17'x17' with roomy Master bath and large walk-in closet.
Home has laminate and tile downstairs, 2nd floor has carpet throughout to bedrooms.
Backyard is roomy with large bush trees to provide additional privacy. A large deck, gazebo and Hot Tub for entertaining and relaxing.
If interested in scheduling a showing please call Keyrenter San Antonio 210-503-8000 or more information or to apply visit us www.keyrentersanantonio.com.
(RLNE4741752)