Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

So fresh you need to unwrap the plastic off the brand new set of stainless steel appliances! Come home to modern soothing lights, calming paint, granite counters, central air/heat, and a laundry room ALL for your convenience. The brand new privacy fence is perfect for your family gatherings, too. This hidden treasure in Denver Heights only needs you to make it home sweet home. HURRY before it's gone!!!