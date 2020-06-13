All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7018 River Elms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7018 River Elms
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:55 AM

7018 River Elms

7018 River Elms · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7018 River Elms, San Antonio, TX 78240
Country View

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't Miss this awesome 4 bedroom family home in a quiet neighborhood! Large backyard patio perfect for BBQs! Walk to the Leon Creek Greenway Trails & Park! Wonderful living area, newer laminate floors, tile floor in kitchen, breakfast, utility room and in all wet areas. Kitchen has lots of natural lights, newer stainless steel appliances! All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs, half bath down. with a half bath conveniently located downstairs! Relax in your spacious master bedroom w/huge walk-in closet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 River Elms have any available units?
7018 River Elms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7018 River Elms have?
Some of 7018 River Elms's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7018 River Elms currently offering any rent specials?
7018 River Elms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 River Elms pet-friendly?
No, 7018 River Elms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7018 River Elms offer parking?
Yes, 7018 River Elms offers parking.
Does 7018 River Elms have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 River Elms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 River Elms have a pool?
No, 7018 River Elms does not have a pool.
Does 7018 River Elms have accessible units?
No, 7018 River Elms does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 River Elms have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 River Elms does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio