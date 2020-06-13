7018 River Elms

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Don't Miss this awesome 4 bedroom family home in a quiet neighborhood! Large backyard patio perfect for BBQs! Walk to the Leon Creek Greenway Trails & Park! Wonderful living area, newer laminate floors, tile floor in kitchen, breakfast, utility room and in all wet areas. Kitchen has lots of natural lights, newer stainless steel appliances! All bedrooms and full baths are upstairs, half bath down. with a half bath conveniently located downstairs! Relax in your spacious master bedroom w/huge walk-in closet!