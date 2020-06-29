7 French Court

Amenities
Unique duplex with private landscaped backyard in Tobin Hill, near downtown. Situated on a quiet cul de sac off McCullough/Ashby,this spacious home features original oak hardwoods,a fireplace and an antique claw foot tub to add period charm. The kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator and connections for stacked washer/gas dryer. Studio/office or 2nd bedroom adjacent to the bedroom would make excellent creative space, guest room, office, etc. Private yard extends living space outdoors. Shared carport.
Studio/office or 2nd bedroom adjacent to the bedroom. Please note you need to go through one room to get to the other, so if you need 2 private bedrooms, this may not be ideal, but if you'd like a home office, creative space, guest room or just need extra space, this could work well for you.
Smoking not allowed. Cats and small dogs considered on a case by case basis.