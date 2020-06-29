All apartments in San Antonio
7 French Court

7 French Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 French Court, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Unique duplex with private landscaped backyard in Tobin Hill, near downtown. Situated on a quiet cul de sac off McCullough/Ashby,this spacious home features original oak hardwoods,a fireplace and an antique claw foot tub to add period charm. The kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator and connections for stacked washer/gas dryer. Studio/office or 2nd bedroom adjacent to the bedroom would make excellent creative space, guest room, office, etc. Private yard extends living space outdoors. Shared carport.

Studio/office or 2nd bedroom adjacent to the bedroom. Please note you need to go through one room to get to the other, so if you need 2 private bedrooms, this may not be ideal, but if you'd like a home office, creative space, guest room or just need extra space, this could work well for you.

Smoking not allowed. Cats and small dogs considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 French Court have any available units?
7 French Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 French Court have?
Some of 7 French Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 French Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 French Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 French Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 French Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 French Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 French Court offers parking.
Does 7 French Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 French Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 French Court have a pool?
No, 7 French Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 French Court have accessible units?
No, 7 French Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 French Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 French Court does not have units with dishwashers.

