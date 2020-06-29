7 French Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Unique duplex with private landscaped backyard in Tobin Hill, near downtown. Situated on a quiet cul de sac off McCullough/Ashby,this spacious home features original oak hardwoods,a fireplace and an antique claw foot tub to add period charm. The kitchen includes a gas stove, refrigerator and connections for stacked washer/gas dryer. Studio/office or 2nd bedroom adjacent to the bedroom would make excellent creative space, guest room, office, etc. Private yard extends living space outdoors. Shared carport.



Studio/office or 2nd bedroom adjacent to the bedroom. Please note you need to go through one room to get to the other, so if you need 2 private bedrooms, this may not be ideal, but if you'd like a home office, creative space, guest room or just need extra space, this could work well for you.



Smoking not allowed. Cats and small dogs considered on a case by case basis.