Charming well-kept single story home in Oak Hills Terrace. Minutes from 410, IH-10 and the Medical Center. Adorable front patio area upon entry. This home boasts two living areas and an open-layout concept. Upgraded laminate flooring throughout - no carpet! Spacious master suite tucked away from secondary bedrooms for privacy includes a large walk-in-closet and full bath. Backyard is fully fenced in with a large patio slab great for BBQs!