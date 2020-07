Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Living Areas * Located Close to RAFB, Ft. Sam, Amazon & Shopping * Plenty of Room to Roam With Over 3000 Sq.Ft. * New Carpet Upstairs & New Vinyl Plank Downstairs Will Be Installed After Current Tenant Moves Out July 16th * Huge Kitchen With Walk-in Pantry And SS Refrigerator Is Included * Great View of the City From the Backyard * Sprinkler System For Easy Watering * Lease includes Professional Landscape company to mow yard every other week. * No Showings Until Tenant Moves Out July 16th Due To COVID-19* Pictures Are Not Recent Pics I'm Trying To Get In To Do A YouTube & Put On As Virtual Tour Or Take New Pics * Possibility Of A Sooner Move In Date But Just Depends On Timing Of Flooring Install.