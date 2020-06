Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed with 1.5 bathrooms is looking for a new owner. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. It's sure to be a treasure once updated with your personal touches. Large sized yard with covered patio & custom barn/shed will provide tons of storage space. Located in an established neighborhood that feeds into North-side Schools and is located with quick access to major retail establishments, Medical Center and UTSA. *Tenants are auto enrolled in resident amenity package $40 per month.