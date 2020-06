Amenities

Garden home in gated community of Provincia Villas. This home offers a great open floor plan with plenty of natural light throughout, spacious kitchen, dining area, hardwood floors, tile and 2 large bedrooms upstairs, rear garage entry, covered patio and much more! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included!!! This home is conveniently located near UTSA, Valero, USAA, Medical Center, UT Health Science Center! Come see this beautiful home in gated community!