6651 SHADOW RUN

Amenities
Adorable Two Story, Open Floor Plan, Large lot shaded with beautiful oak trees, Kitchen is open to family, 2 Living Areas, Large Kitchen with Large Walk-In Pantry, recently remodeled, New AC, unit freshly painted and installed laminate wood flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, fridge included. Big Backyard with large cement pad Dual fireplaces one in family and one in Master suite, Master Suite has Separate tub and shower his and her closets with Dual vanities