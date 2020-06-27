6651 SHADOW RUN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Two Story, Open Floor Plan, Large lot shaded with beautiful oak trees, Kitchen is open to family, 2 Living Areas, Large Kitchen with Large Walk-In Pantry, recently remodeled, New AC, unit freshly painted and installed laminate wood flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, fridge included. Big Backyard with large cement pad Dual fireplaces one in family and one in Master suite, Master Suite has Separate tub and shower his and her closets with Dual vanities