All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6651 SHADOW RUN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6651 SHADOW RUN
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

6651 SHADOW RUN

6651 Shadow Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6651 Shadow Run, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Two Story, Open Floor Plan, Large lot shaded with beautiful oak trees, Kitchen is open to family, 2 Living Areas, Large Kitchen with Large Walk-In Pantry, recently remodeled, New AC, unit freshly painted and installed laminate wood flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, fridge included. Big Backyard with large cement pad Dual fireplaces one in family and one in Master suite, Master Suite has Separate tub and shower his and her closets with Dual vanities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 SHADOW RUN have any available units?
6651 SHADOW RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6651 SHADOW RUN have?
Some of 6651 SHADOW RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 SHADOW RUN currently offering any rent specials?
6651 SHADOW RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 SHADOW RUN pet-friendly?
No, 6651 SHADOW RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6651 SHADOW RUN offer parking?
Yes, 6651 SHADOW RUN offers parking.
Does 6651 SHADOW RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 SHADOW RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 SHADOW RUN have a pool?
No, 6651 SHADOW RUN does not have a pool.
Does 6651 SHADOW RUN have accessible units?
No, 6651 SHADOW RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 SHADOW RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 SHADOW RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio