Amenities

Brand new beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home for rent !! Located close to Medical Center, I-10, Hwy 410. This Open floor plan offers large island kitchen with granite countertops. Laminate flooring on the lower level and carpet in the bedrooms. Beautiful custom tile shower in the master bathroom with huge walk in closet!! Gameroom upstairs! Tons of room for the whole family !! Did I mention this home is brand new never lived in!! Schedule your showing today !