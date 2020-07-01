All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 9 2020

647 Lynx Mountain

647 Lynx Mountain · No Longer Available
Location

647 Lynx Mountain, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a well established neighborhood. This home offers a unique floor plan which is perfect for family time or entertaining. Master bedroom has his and hers closets, separate shower and garden tub, ceramic tile, carpet and linoleum flooring throughout the home. Front and back yard with a privacy fence. Kitchen offers an island, black & stainless steel appliance with a refrigerator included. This home could be yours, schedule your showing today!

Please contact the office with any questions regarding this listing. (210)802-9959
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Lynx Mountain have any available units?
647 Lynx Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Lynx Mountain have?
Some of 647 Lynx Mountain's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Lynx Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
647 Lynx Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Lynx Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 Lynx Mountain is pet friendly.
Does 647 Lynx Mountain offer parking?
No, 647 Lynx Mountain does not offer parking.
Does 647 Lynx Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Lynx Mountain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Lynx Mountain have a pool?
No, 647 Lynx Mountain does not have a pool.
Does 647 Lynx Mountain have accessible units?
No, 647 Lynx Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Lynx Mountain have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Lynx Mountain does not have units with dishwashers.

