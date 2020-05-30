643 Diamond Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Inviting open concept floor plan is light & bright w/ new paint and beautiful vinyl plank floors throughout downstairs. Large open kitchen has plenty of countertop space & large pantry making meal prep easy & fun. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay! 2nd living (Loft) wired for surround sound; watch your favorite sports team, movie w/ friends, or craft/hobby room. Split bedroom plan. Enjoy an over-sized backyard with fruit & avocado trees. Only 2 miles from SeaWorld and near Lackland AFB & easy access to 1604 & 151.

Top Features: Two Living Areas, Large Open Kitchen, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer stay! Split Bedroom Plan, No Rear Neighbors! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 North Loop 1604 West Suite 120.