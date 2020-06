Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning game room media room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Lovely two story home. This great home has 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with new carpet upstairs. The huge open loft upstairs has potential for a game room, theater room, upstairs family room or anything else you would like to make it. Refrigerator is included. Elementary school in walking distance. Pets negotiable.