Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is conveniently located in a gated community, near The Medical Center, USAA, minutes from UTSA, I10, and 410. Dual masters, large walk-in closet and wood burning fireplace in the living room. Third bedroom downstairs would make a perfect office. Fantastic large covered patio with seating area that is great for entertaining. A must see!!! Schedule your showing today!!