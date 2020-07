Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming 2 bed, 1.5 bath home in the Historic Downtown Lavaca District. Front and back porch with off-street parking, and bonus room that could be used as office or playroom. One Story, laminate hardwood floors throughout, plenty of windows with natural light, adjacent dining & living room, plus walk-in laundry room. Conveniently located in city's center, the Riverwalk, and lively shops/restaurants. Come enjoy living in the heart of the city!