Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This 2016 beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath features a large open floor plan with tile in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. LR and Study. Large master bedroom, with walk-in closet is down, with the remaining bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen, 42" cabinets and granite counter tops. Complete with a game room for the kids and study. Great location with easy access to FT Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. This is a must see!!!