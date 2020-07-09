All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6015 Cliffbrier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6015 Cliffbrier Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:07 PM

6015 Cliffbrier Drive

6015 Cliffbrier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6015 Cliffbrier Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The perfect home for a family in a quiet beautiful neighborhood. This home is located near Alamo Ranch where there are tons of restaurants and stores at your convenience. It features spacious rooms and a big backyard for entertainment. This home recently had a face lift but still has a lot of charm. Schedule a showing today, homes in this neighborhood rent quickly!

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Cliffbrier Drive have any available units?
6015 Cliffbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6015 Cliffbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Cliffbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Cliffbrier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Cliffbrier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Cliffbrier Drive offer parking?
No, 6015 Cliffbrier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Cliffbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Cliffbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Cliffbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 6015 Cliffbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Cliffbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 6015 Cliffbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Cliffbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Cliffbrier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Cliffbrier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Cliffbrier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Ridge At Southcross
4700 Stringfellow St
San Antonio, TX 78223
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio