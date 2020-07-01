All apartments in San Antonio
5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:20 PM

5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102

5925 Whitby Road · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Alamo Farmsteads
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

5925 Whitby Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
This meticulously maintained condo is nestled in a wonderful, gated community with a privacy-fenced yard where you can enjoy sipping your morning coffee outside without a care in the world! Inside, the lovely, open floorplan is ideal for hosting company, with tons of room for guests to mingle, or simply for a quiet night in to unwind after a long day. Between the formal dining room and the breakfast bar, there’s plenty of seating for a casual get-together or an important dinner, where you can take pride in showing off your new home! Your inner chef will love the gourmet kitchen featuring spacious cabinets, matching stainless steel appliances, and incredible prep area with the center island, so your kitchen tasks can be knocked out in less time, allowing you to get back to enjoying your new home. Enjoy the community amenities that you are free to enjoy, including a pool and community center, common area maintenance, plus sewer/trash included, helping you to keep more cash in your pocket each month. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 have any available units?
5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 have?
Some of 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 offer parking?
No, 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 does not offer parking.
Does 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

