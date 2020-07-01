5925 Whitby Rd Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

This meticulously maintained condo is nestled in a wonderful, gated community with a privacy-fenced yard where you can enjoy sipping your morning coffee outside without a care in the world! Inside, the lovely, open floorplan is ideal for hosting company, with tons of room for guests to mingle, or simply for a quiet night in to unwind after a long day. Between the formal dining room and the breakfast bar, there’s plenty of seating for a casual get-together or an important dinner, where you can take pride in showing off your new home! Your inner chef will love the gourmet kitchen featuring spacious cabinets, matching stainless steel appliances, and incredible prep area with the center island, so your kitchen tasks can be knocked out in less time, allowing you to get back to enjoying your new home. Enjoy the community amenities that you are free to enjoy, including a pool and community center, common area maintenance, plus sewer/trash included, helping you to keep more cash in your pocket each month. Schedule your private showing today!