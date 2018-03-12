All apartments in San Antonio
5911 CAMPUS PARK
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

5911 CAMPUS PARK

5911 Campus Park · No Longer Available
Location

5911 Campus Park, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT** Full interior paint and new carpet. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit depends on weight (pictures required). Application fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Lease application and screening criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 CAMPUS PARK have any available units?
5911 CAMPUS PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 CAMPUS PARK have?
Some of 5911 CAMPUS PARK's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 CAMPUS PARK currently offering any rent specials?
5911 CAMPUS PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 CAMPUS PARK pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 CAMPUS PARK is pet friendly.
Does 5911 CAMPUS PARK offer parking?
Yes, 5911 CAMPUS PARK offers parking.
Does 5911 CAMPUS PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 CAMPUS PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 CAMPUS PARK have a pool?
No, 5911 CAMPUS PARK does not have a pool.
Does 5911 CAMPUS PARK have accessible units?
No, 5911 CAMPUS PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 CAMPUS PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 5911 CAMPUS PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
