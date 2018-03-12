5911 CAMPUS PARK

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT** Full interior paint and new carpet. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit depends on weight (pictures required). Application fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Lease application and screening criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools. Apply in office or on line.