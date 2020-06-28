All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

5855 CLIFFMONT DR

5855 Cliffmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5855 Cliffmont Drive, San Antonio, TX 78250
Great Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Move-in Ready! Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story. Middle School at the end of the street, Elementary School just around the corner. Fresh Paint and New Flooring installed in some areas. Large Living Room w/Cathedral Ceiling, Gas Fireplace. Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook. Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Master Bed with Full Bath. Large Yard with Extra Tall Privacy Fence, Mature Trees and Patio perfect for BBQ's. Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Court. Near 1604, Alamo Ranch shopping, and Sea World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 CLIFFMONT DR have any available units?
5855 CLIFFMONT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5855 CLIFFMONT DR have?
Some of 5855 CLIFFMONT DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 CLIFFMONT DR currently offering any rent specials?
5855 CLIFFMONT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 CLIFFMONT DR pet-friendly?
No, 5855 CLIFFMONT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5855 CLIFFMONT DR offer parking?
Yes, 5855 CLIFFMONT DR offers parking.
Does 5855 CLIFFMONT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5855 CLIFFMONT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 CLIFFMONT DR have a pool?
Yes, 5855 CLIFFMONT DR has a pool.
Does 5855 CLIFFMONT DR have accessible units?
No, 5855 CLIFFMONT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 CLIFFMONT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5855 CLIFFMONT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
