5855 CLIFFMONT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Move-in Ready! Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Story. Middle School at the end of the street, Elementary School just around the corner. Fresh Paint and New Flooring installed in some areas. Large Living Room w/Cathedral Ceiling, Gas Fireplace. Kitchen w/Breakfast Nook. Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms. Master Bed with Full Bath. Large Yard with Extra Tall Privacy Fence, Mature Trees and Patio perfect for BBQ's. Community Pool, Playground, Tennis Court. Near 1604, Alamo Ranch shopping, and Sea World.