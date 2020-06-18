All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:07 AM

5751 Cedar Cove

5751 Cedar Cove · No Longer Available
Location

5751 Cedar Cove, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't Miss Out on this 1-story, brick garden home in quiet northwest San Antonio neighborhood. Highlights are open floor plan, fireplace in roomy living room, Plantation shutters, New AC, fresh paint. fresh carpet & 2 car garage. Large master suite. sprinkler system & wooded deck Retreat w/New Fans. Rear entry garage. Community clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis crts. Near IH-10 and Loop 1604. Close to Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, shopping & restaurants - Lawn Maintenance included -Schedule Showing Today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Cedar Cove have any available units?
5751 Cedar Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5751 Cedar Cove have?
Some of 5751 Cedar Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 Cedar Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Cedar Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Cedar Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5751 Cedar Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5751 Cedar Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5751 Cedar Cove offers parking.
Does 5751 Cedar Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5751 Cedar Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Cedar Cove have a pool?
Yes, 5751 Cedar Cove has a pool.
Does 5751 Cedar Cove have accessible units?
No, 5751 Cedar Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Cedar Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5751 Cedar Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

