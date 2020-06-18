5751 Cedar Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning playground tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Don't Miss Out on this 1-story, brick garden home in quiet northwest San Antonio neighborhood. Highlights are open floor plan, fireplace in roomy living room, Plantation shutters, New AC, fresh paint. fresh carpet & 2 car garage. Large master suite. sprinkler system & wooded deck Retreat w/New Fans. Rear entry garage. Community clubhouse, pool, playground and tennis crts. Near IH-10 and Loop 1604. Close to Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, shopping & restaurants - Lawn Maintenance included -Schedule Showing Today