Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

5707 Sherbrooke Oak

5707 Sherbrooke Oak · No Longer Available
Location

5707 Sherbrooke Oak, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
guest suite
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
WOW! 5 Bedroom home in NW San Antonio! - Large 5 bedroom home in The Park at University Hills! Three living areas, open kitchen with all the appliances. Guest suite downstairs with private bath and walk-in closet. Large master bedroom with a sitting area. Separate shower and garden tub. Game room upstairs along with utility room that includes washer/dryer. Easy access to IH 10. Close to shopping. NISD Schools. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. **refrigerator can be added upon request**

(RLNE2548832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5707 Sherbrooke Oak have any available units?
5707 Sherbrooke Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5707 Sherbrooke Oak have?
Some of 5707 Sherbrooke Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5707 Sherbrooke Oak currently offering any rent specials?
5707 Sherbrooke Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5707 Sherbrooke Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 5707 Sherbrooke Oak is pet friendly.
Does 5707 Sherbrooke Oak offer parking?
No, 5707 Sherbrooke Oak does not offer parking.
Does 5707 Sherbrooke Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5707 Sherbrooke Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5707 Sherbrooke Oak have a pool?
No, 5707 Sherbrooke Oak does not have a pool.
Does 5707 Sherbrooke Oak have accessible units?
No, 5707 Sherbrooke Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 5707 Sherbrooke Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 5707 Sherbrooke Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
