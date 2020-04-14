5707 Sherbrooke Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

WOW! 5 Bedroom home in NW San Antonio! - Large 5 bedroom home in The Park at University Hills! Three living areas, open kitchen with all the appliances. Guest suite downstairs with private bath and walk-in closet. Large master bedroom with a sitting area. Separate shower and garden tub. Game room upstairs along with utility room that includes washer/dryer. Easy access to IH 10. Close to shopping. NISD Schools. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. **refrigerator can be added upon request**



