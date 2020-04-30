All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5635 Sunup Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5635 Sunup Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5635 Sunup Drive

5635 Sunup Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5635 Sunup Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 Sunup Drive have any available units?
5635 Sunup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5635 Sunup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5635 Sunup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 Sunup Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5635 Sunup Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5635 Sunup Drive offer parking?
No, 5635 Sunup Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5635 Sunup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 Sunup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 Sunup Drive have a pool?
No, 5635 Sunup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5635 Sunup Drive have accessible units?
No, 5635 Sunup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 Sunup Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 Sunup Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5635 Sunup Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5635 Sunup Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio