Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5567 Rangeland
5567 Rangeland Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5567 Rangeland Street, San Antonio, TX 78247
Hill Country
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Beautifully redone 2 bedroom 1 bath...new flooring throughout, fresh paint, great appliances and much more. Easy Access to 1604 and I-35. Call now to schedule your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5567 Rangeland have any available units?
5567 Rangeland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5567 Rangeland have?
Some of 5567 Rangeland's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5567 Rangeland currently offering any rent specials?
5567 Rangeland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5567 Rangeland pet-friendly?
No, 5567 Rangeland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 5567 Rangeland offer parking?
No, 5567 Rangeland does not offer parking.
Does 5567 Rangeland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5567 Rangeland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5567 Rangeland have a pool?
No, 5567 Rangeland does not have a pool.
Does 5567 Rangeland have accessible units?
No, 5567 Rangeland does not have accessible units.
Does 5567 Rangeland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5567 Rangeland has units with dishwashers.
