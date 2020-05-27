All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

5531 Merlin Dr

5531 Merlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5531 Merlin Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218
Camelot

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One of a Kind 3 Bedroom with Converted Garage and Beautiful Kitchen!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Don't miss out on this AMAZING home! 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms! This home features a dual-sided FIREPLACE, WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS, and a LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT AND BACK YARD! The kitchen features A DROP-IN COOK-TOP RANGE. The garage is a converted bedroom. The master bath features a GARDEN STYLE TUB! Other lovely features of the home include, high ceilings, open floor plan, convenient location, close to I35, shops and restaurants. Out back you can enjoy the evenings in an ENCLOSED PATIO! This gem WON'T LAST LONG! CALL US TODAY! 210-787-3876

Schedule a Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/ffa198e0d4

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-38d9e736-dd31-4ccf-93c3-743fc21739aa

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5496528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Merlin Dr have any available units?
5531 Merlin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Merlin Dr have?
Some of 5531 Merlin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Merlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Merlin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Merlin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5531 Merlin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5531 Merlin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Merlin Dr does offer parking.
Does 5531 Merlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Merlin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Merlin Dr have a pool?
No, 5531 Merlin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5531 Merlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 5531 Merlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Merlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5531 Merlin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
