Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nice, 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home with access to the community pool down the street. This home has a washer, dryer, refrigerator in garage and one in the kitchen, and a water softener. The Florida room has tons of windows and a window air conditioner. Large fenced backyard with mature trees. Easy access to 410 and I-10 and not far from the Medical Center area. No pets.