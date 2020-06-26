All apartments in San Antonio
5403 Shivalik Way

5403 Shivalik Way
Location

5403 Shivalik Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5403 Shivalik Way have any available units?
5403 Shivalik Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5403 Shivalik Way currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Shivalik Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Shivalik Way pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Shivalik Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5403 Shivalik Way offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Shivalik Way offers parking.
Does 5403 Shivalik Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Shivalik Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Shivalik Way have a pool?
No, 5403 Shivalik Way does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Shivalik Way have accessible units?
No, 5403 Shivalik Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Shivalik Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5403 Shivalik Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5403 Shivalik Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5403 Shivalik Way does not have units with air conditioning.
