Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

5306 Kenton Crest

5306 Kenton Crest · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Kenton Crest, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

MOVE IN READY!! MINUTES FROM MED CENTER! Three Bedroom Two Story Home Full of Possibilities! - Awesome 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with 1 car garage, no carpet in living room & dining areas, kitchen features a walk-in pantry, appliances are included, features full-size utility room with w/d connections, large master bedroom with full bath, upstairs loft full of potential, large back deck for entertaining, great location to 410 & i10 with easy access to the medical center, USAAA, and super schools!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/652a8b90e0

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-2151e40f-d512-4634-8036-9b094fa50321

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Kenton Crest have any available units?
5306 Kenton Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 Kenton Crest have?
Some of 5306 Kenton Crest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Kenton Crest currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Kenton Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Kenton Crest pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Kenton Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5306 Kenton Crest offer parking?
Yes, 5306 Kenton Crest does offer parking.
Does 5306 Kenton Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 Kenton Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Kenton Crest have a pool?
No, 5306 Kenton Crest does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Kenton Crest have accessible units?
No, 5306 Kenton Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Kenton Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Kenton Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
