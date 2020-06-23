5306 Kenton Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning game room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

MOVE IN READY!! MINUTES FROM MED CENTER! Three Bedroom Two Story Home Full of Possibilities! - Awesome 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with 1 car garage, no carpet in living room & dining areas, kitchen features a walk-in pantry, appliances are included, features full-size utility room with w/d connections, large master bedroom with full bath, upstairs loft full of potential, large back deck for entertaining, great location to 410 & i10 with easy access to the medical center, USAAA, and super schools!



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/652a8b90e0



Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-2151e40f-d512-4634-8036-9b094fa50321



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636315)