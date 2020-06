Amenities

Welcome home! This charming remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There are hardwood floors through out the home & lots of upgrades! The kitchen has all new cabinets, back splash, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and new fixtures! The screened in porch is a bonus room where you can enjoy your time gazing into your backyard! This home is great for the whole family. Don't miss out! Schedule your showing today!