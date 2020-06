Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Garage is now available! Ceramic tile flooring, carpet in bedrooms, walk in closet in master, high ceilings, private yard , washer and dryer connections, brand new AC unit, water bill is included in your rent. Close to 35 and Walzem, easy access to highways, and a quick commute to Military Bases. Move in Ready! Call today for your private showing.