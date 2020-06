Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom apartment located in the heart of midtown San Antonio. 1350 sqft. Private entryway. New Roof, New Water Heater, New Central AC. Large bedrooms and high ceilings. Hardwood floors. Built in shelves in the living room. Pets are welcomed. Tenants have access to the fenced-in courtyard. Available for immediate move-in. Close to SAC, Trinity, Pearl, and St. Mary Strip.