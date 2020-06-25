All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 519 N Monumental.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
519 N Monumental
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

519 N Monumental

519 N Monumental · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

519 N Monumental, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
City View, Furnished 1 BDR - Property Id: 113395

UTILITIES PAID!!! Short term OK. 2nd story 1 bdr apartment in historic home close to downtown! Fully furnished, new king bed, sectional, kitchen/dining area with awesome city skyline view.
Off street parking. Feels like home, not just another apartment. Short term lease available. Prefer single, mellow tenant. No parties or pets please. WiFi & utilities included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/113395p
Property Id 113395

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5193531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N Monumental have any available units?
519 N Monumental doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 N Monumental have?
Some of 519 N Monumental's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N Monumental currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Monumental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Monumental pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 N Monumental is pet friendly.
Does 519 N Monumental offer parking?
Yes, 519 N Monumental offers parking.
Does 519 N Monumental have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 N Monumental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Monumental have a pool?
No, 519 N Monumental does not have a pool.
Does 519 N Monumental have accessible units?
No, 519 N Monumental does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N Monumental have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 N Monumental does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Heritage Plaza
227 Dwyer Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78204
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio