519 N Monumental

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

City View, Furnished 1 BDR - Property Id: 113395



UTILITIES PAID!!! Short term OK. 2nd story 1 bdr apartment in historic home close to downtown! Fully furnished, new king bed, sectional, kitchen/dining area with awesome city skyline view.

Off street parking. Feels like home, not just another apartment. Short term lease available. Prefer single, mellow tenant. No parties or pets please. WiFi & utilities included in rent.

No Dogs Allowed



