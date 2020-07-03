All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like The Preserve at Westover Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
The Preserve at Westover Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

The Preserve at Westover Hills

1530 NW Crossroads · (210) 970-7645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1530 NW Crossroads, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2014 · Avail. Sep 1

$936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 2216 · Avail. Aug 15

$936

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 1336 · Avail. Sep 8

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 0222 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Preserve at Westover Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
parking
business center
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors. If you are interested in leasing an apartment, we are available to set up virtual tours. Thank you for understanding. Welcome to The Preserve at Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX, where natural style meets innovative design. We offer an impressive variety of floor plan layout options to support our vast amenity package. With our close proximity to fine dining, West San Antonio's thriving business district, Loop 410, Sea World, and Lackland AFB, The Preserve at Westover Hills is more than a place to live, it's a place to redefine your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $150, 2 bedroom: $250 (refundable security deposit)
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee (non-refundable)
Additional: Trash $12/month, Pest Control $5/month, Admin Fees $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No breed restriction and no weight limit.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Unreserved Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Preserve at Westover Hills have any available units?
The Preserve at Westover Hills has 14 units available starting at $936 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Preserve at Westover Hills have?
Some of The Preserve at Westover Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Preserve at Westover Hills currently offering any rent specials?
The Preserve at Westover Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Preserve at Westover Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Preserve at Westover Hills is pet friendly.
Does The Preserve at Westover Hills offer parking?
Yes, The Preserve at Westover Hills offers parking.
Does The Preserve at Westover Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Preserve at Westover Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Preserve at Westover Hills have a pool?
Yes, The Preserve at Westover Hills has a pool.
Does The Preserve at Westover Hills have accessible units?
No, The Preserve at Westover Hills does not have accessible units.
Does The Preserve at Westover Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Preserve at Westover Hills has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Preserve at Westover Hills?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Brooks Townhomes
7200 S Presa St
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity