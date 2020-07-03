Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed parking business center

While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors. If you are interested in leasing an apartment, we are available to set up virtual tours. Thank you for understanding. Welcome to The Preserve at Westover Hills in San Antonio, TX, where natural style meets innovative design. We offer an impressive variety of floor plan layout options to support our vast amenity package. With our close proximity to fine dining, West San Antonio's thriving business district, Loop 410, Sea World, and Lackland AFB, The Preserve at Westover Hills is more than a place to live, it's a place to redefine your lifestyle.