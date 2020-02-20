514 BRIGHTWOOD PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A must see! In Alamo Heights ISD. Newly rehabbed 3/2 midcentury modern charmer. Dark hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan. Stone look tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Blinds and fridge convey with property. Upgraded plumbing and electric. New bathrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. New stove and microwave. New paint inside and out.