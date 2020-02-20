514 BRIGHTWOOD PL

514 Brightwood Place, San Antonio, TX 78209 Oak Park - Northwood
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see! In Alamo Heights ISD. Newly rehabbed 3/2 midcentury modern charmer. Dark hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan. Stone look tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Blinds and fridge convey with property. Upgraded plumbing and electric. New bathrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. New stove and microwave. New paint inside and out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
