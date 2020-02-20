All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

514 BRIGHTWOOD PL

514 Brightwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

514 Brightwood Place, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must see! In Alamo Heights ISD. Newly rehabbed 3/2 midcentury modern charmer. Dark hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan. Stone look tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Blinds and fridge convey with property. Upgraded plumbing and electric. New bathrooms. Newly remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite countertops. New stove and microwave. New paint inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL have any available units?
514 BRIGHTWOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL have?
Some of 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
514 BRIGHTWOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL pet-friendly?
No, 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL offer parking?
Yes, 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL offers parking.
Does 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL have a pool?
No, 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL does not have a pool.
Does 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 BRIGHTWOOD PL does not have units with dishwashers.
