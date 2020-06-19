506 N Mesquite St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

An absolutely incredible, floor to ceiling renovation of a 1900s craftsman home in historic Dignowity Hill, this home is situated in one of the best locations in the neighborhood. Walking distance to Estate, Alamo Brewery, Dignowity Meats and the Hays St Bridge! Three large bedrooms centered around a gorgeous open concept interior, breakfast bar kitchen and dining room combo. You will love stepping off your porch into the heart of downtown, complete with the coveted "Tower View". Pets allowed!