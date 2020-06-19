All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

506 N Mesquite St

506 North Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 North Mesquite Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An absolutely incredible, floor to ceiling renovation of a 1900s craftsman home in historic Dignowity Hill, this home is situated in one of the best locations in the neighborhood. Walking distance to Estate, Alamo Brewery, Dignowity Meats and the Hays St Bridge! Three large bedrooms centered around a gorgeous open concept interior, breakfast bar kitchen and dining room combo. You will love stepping off your porch into the heart of downtown, complete with the coveted "Tower View". Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 N Mesquite St have any available units?
506 N Mesquite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 506 N Mesquite St currently offering any rent specials?
506 N Mesquite St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N Mesquite St pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 N Mesquite St is pet friendly.
Does 506 N Mesquite St offer parking?
No, 506 N Mesquite St does not offer parking.
Does 506 N Mesquite St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 N Mesquite St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N Mesquite St have a pool?
No, 506 N Mesquite St does not have a pool.
Does 506 N Mesquite St have accessible units?
No, 506 N Mesquite St does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N Mesquite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 N Mesquite St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 N Mesquite St have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 N Mesquite St does not have units with air conditioning.
