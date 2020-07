Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located an guarded community located close to 1604 and shopping. Open floor plan with separate formal family and dining rooms. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Also features a Wet Bar! Master bedroom is split from the secondary rooms and features a great owner retreat!

Contact us to schedule a showing.