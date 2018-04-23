5055 Von Scheele Dr

Amenities

Incredible value on a 2-bedroom 2-bathroom luxury apartment sublease in the Medical Center Complex



Looking for a 3 month sublease with a starting date of August 15th and end date of November 18th. This is an incredible deal for the luxury Medical Center apartments. August will already be paid so you get a half month free! At the end of the lease you will also be able to keep the deposit!



The unit is a two bedroom 2nd Floor apartment in a gated community complex right next to the medical center. It is at an excellent location inside the complex, with a balcony overlooking a quiet courtyard, next door to the laundry facilities, mail boxes, and the complex entryway. Large windows allow for a lot of natural light, and trees keep the unit cool during the summer.



With 835 square feet, there is ample storage space (4 indoor closets, 1 outdoor closet) and living area. This unit includes granite counter-tops, whitewash cabinetry, and wood plank floors in the kitchen. There are full-size washer and dryer connections.



We will be passing on the discounted rent from our contract to you. Broken down, the monthly costs for the unit:

$957 Rent

$65 Cable and internet

$37 Water, trash, and pest control

$45-$80 Electric depending on use

$10/pet - pet rent



Amenities:

-Fitness Center

-Clothes Care Center

-Black Appliance Package

-Washer and Dryer Connections

-Faux Hardwood Flooring

-Atrium Doors to Patio and Balcony

-Granite Counter-tops

-Brushed Nickel Fixtures

-Resort-Style Swimming Pool

-Pet Park



Interested applicants must be able to show total earnings of at least 3 times the cost of rent (e.g. you make at least $2,871/month) and pass a criminal background check. You will also pay the one time application fee ($35), but the rent deposit will be paid for already.