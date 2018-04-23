All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5055 Von Scheele Dr
Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

5055 Von Scheele Dr

5055 Von Scheele Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5055 Von Scheele Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Incredible value on a 2-bedroom 2-bathroom luxury apartment sublease in the Medical Center Complex

Looking for a 3 month sublease with a starting date of August 15th and end date of November 18th. This is an incredible deal for the luxury Medical Center apartments. August will already be paid so you get a half month free! At the end of the lease you will also be able to keep the deposit!

See information and picture below.
The unit is a two bedroom 2nd Floor apartment in a gated community complex right next to the medical center. It is at an excellent location inside the complex, with a balcony overlooking a quiet courtyard, next door to the laundry facilities, mail boxes, and the complex entryway. Large windows allow for a lot of natural light, and trees keep the unit cool during the summer.

With 835 square feet, there is ample storage space (4 indoor closets, 1 outdoor closet) and living area. This unit includes granite counter-tops, whitewash cabinetry, and wood plank floors in the kitchen. There are full-size washer and dryer connections.

We will be passing on the discounted rent from our contract to you. Broken down, the monthly costs for the unit:
$957 Rent
$65 Cable and internet
$37 Water, trash, and pest control
$45-$80 Electric depending on use
$10/pet - pet rent

Amenities:
-Fitness Center
-Clothes Care Center
-Black Appliance Package
-Washer and Dryer Connections
-Faux Hardwood Flooring
-Atrium Doors to Patio and Balcony
-Granite Counter-tops
-Brushed Nickel Fixtures
-Resort-Style Swimming Pool
-Pet Park

Interested applicants must be able to show total earnings of at least 3 times the cost of rent (e.g. you make at least $2,871/month) and pass a criminal background check. You will also pay the one time application fee ($35), but the rent deposit will be paid for already.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5055 Von Scheele Dr have any available units?
5055 Von Scheele Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 5055 Von Scheele Dr have?
Some of 5055 Von Scheele Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5055 Von Scheele Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5055 Von Scheele Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5055 Von Scheele Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5055 Von Scheele Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5055 Von Scheele Dr offer parking?
No, 5055 Von Scheele Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5055 Von Scheele Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5055 Von Scheele Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5055 Von Scheele Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5055 Von Scheele Dr has a pool.
Does 5055 Von Scheele Dr have accessible units?
No, 5055 Von Scheele Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5055 Von Scheele Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5055 Von Scheele Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
