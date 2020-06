Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Home - Great home in quiet neighborhood, located on a cul-de-sac, close to 410 and E Houston.

New paint inside and outside, new roof, no carpet throughout the house.

Home has refrigerator, range-oven, central air, washer and dryer hookups.

Large fenced back yard, carport and shed.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4778475)