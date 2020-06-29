500 Kendall St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

TOBIN HILL CRAFTSMAN - APPLICATION RECEIVED - Stunning 1930 Tobin Hill Craftsman Taken To the Studs in 2015, Renovated and Updated w/ Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Chic Bathrooms, and Floating Metal & Wood Staircase * Dual Master Suites, One Downstairs, One Upstairs, Additional Bedroom & Bathroom Up * Covered Porch Opens to Family Room, Kitchen, Half-Bath, and Breakfast/Flex Room * Floating Staircase Leads to Upstairs Loft Area, French Doors to 2nd Floor Balcony * Enjoy the Huge Deck & Private Backyard * Driveway/Parking for 3+ Vehicles * Enjoy The Pearl, River Walk, Restaurants & Shopping At Your Doorstep *



(RLNE4724489)