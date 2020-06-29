All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

500 Kendall St

500 Kendall Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 Kendall Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
TOBIN HILL CRAFTSMAN - APPLICATION RECEIVED - Stunning 1930 Tobin Hill Craftsman Taken To the Studs in 2015, Renovated and Updated w/ Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Chic Bathrooms, and Floating Metal & Wood Staircase * Dual Master Suites, One Downstairs, One Upstairs, Additional Bedroom & Bathroom Up * Covered Porch Opens to Family Room, Kitchen, Half-Bath, and Breakfast/Flex Room * Floating Staircase Leads to Upstairs Loft Area, French Doors to 2nd Floor Balcony * Enjoy the Huge Deck & Private Backyard * Driveway/Parking for 3+ Vehicles * Enjoy The Pearl, River Walk, Restaurants & Shopping At Your Doorstep *

(RLNE4724489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Kendall St have any available units?
500 Kendall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Kendall St have?
Some of 500 Kendall St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Kendall St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Kendall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Kendall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Kendall St is pet friendly.
Does 500 Kendall St offer parking?
Yes, 500 Kendall St offers parking.
Does 500 Kendall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Kendall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Kendall St have a pool?
No, 500 Kendall St does not have a pool.
Does 500 Kendall St have accessible units?
No, 500 Kendall St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Kendall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Kendall St does not have units with dishwashers.
