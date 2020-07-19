All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

437 RITTIMAN RD

437 Rittiman Road · No Longer Available
Location

437 Rittiman Road, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Downstairs Flat**Classic Elegant Traditional units TOTALLY RENNOVATED ! Downstairs Flat has BR#3 which could also be a Den/Playroom as it has an exterior door leading to it's own private patio and fenced yard !! Granite Counters*DblePane Windows*RECENT BEAUTIFUL DISTRESSED HARDWOOD FLOORS* Fresh Paint*RECENT SLATE-LOOK FLOORS IN KIT & Util* RECENT "old-timey" Ceramic floors in baths...Each unit gets a Double Carport with Generous Storage closets* L@@K AT THOSE MASSIVE ROOMSIZES ! Over 2000SQFT IN THIS UNIT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 RITTIMAN RD have any available units?
437 RITTIMAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 RITTIMAN RD have?
Some of 437 RITTIMAN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 RITTIMAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
437 RITTIMAN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 RITTIMAN RD pet-friendly?
No, 437 RITTIMAN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 437 RITTIMAN RD offer parking?
Yes, 437 RITTIMAN RD offers parking.
Does 437 RITTIMAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 RITTIMAN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 RITTIMAN RD have a pool?
No, 437 RITTIMAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 437 RITTIMAN RD have accessible units?
No, 437 RITTIMAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 437 RITTIMAN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 RITTIMAN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
