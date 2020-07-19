437 RITTIMAN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Downstairs Flat**Classic Elegant Traditional units TOTALLY RENNOVATED ! Downstairs Flat has BR#3 which could also be a Den/Playroom as it has an exterior door leading to it's own private patio and fenced yard !! Granite Counters*DblePane Windows*RECENT BEAUTIFUL DISTRESSED HARDWOOD FLOORS* Fresh Paint*RECENT SLATE-LOOK FLOORS IN KIT & Util* RECENT "old-timey" Ceramic floors in baths...Each unit gets a Double Carport with Generous Storage closets* L@@K AT THOSE MASSIVE ROOMSIZES ! Over 2000SQFT IN THIS UNIT!