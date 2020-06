Amenities

Stunning 3/2 home available for lease in historic King William. This lovely home sits on a corner lot and is loaded with original features! Formal dining room w/ pocket doors, oversized foyer, high ceilings, transoms, chandelier & front, covered porch. Attic is finished out for a large, private suite. Recently renovated bathrooms and kitchens give a modern feel. This one is a must see!