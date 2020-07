Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated downstairs one level unit has central air & heat, newer windows and appliances. Laminate wood floors in living areas and bedrooms, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Close to Trinity and the Pearl. Shared washer & dryer. One covered parking space in the garage. No pets or smoking. Inquiries only for move in date within in the next 30 day's or sooner.