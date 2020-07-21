4326 RAMSGATE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**CUTE, CLEAN & READY NOW** Charming 4 bedroom home in lovely Shenandoah. Large Living with fireplace is perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. Open & Bright! Great kitchen is functional and spacious. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & private bathroom. Nice backyard with privacy fence. Well-maintained, and additional repairs being completed now! Fabulous location makes for an easy commute to Fort Sam, Lackland, USAA, UTSA, Medical Center, shopping, entertainment, library & more. Suberb NISD.