4326 RAMSGATE ST
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

4326 RAMSGATE ST

4326 Ramsgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

4326 Ramsgate Road, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**CUTE, CLEAN & READY NOW** Charming 4 bedroom home in lovely Shenandoah. Large Living with fireplace is perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings at home. Open & Bright! Great kitchen is functional and spacious. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & private bathroom. Nice backyard with privacy fence. Well-maintained, and additional repairs being completed now! Fabulous location makes for an easy commute to Fort Sam, Lackland, USAA, UTSA, Medical Center, shopping, entertainment, library & more. Suberb NISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 RAMSGATE ST have any available units?
4326 RAMSGATE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 RAMSGATE ST have?
Some of 4326 RAMSGATE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 RAMSGATE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4326 RAMSGATE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 RAMSGATE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4326 RAMSGATE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4326 RAMSGATE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4326 RAMSGATE ST offers parking.
Does 4326 RAMSGATE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 RAMSGATE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 RAMSGATE ST have a pool?
No, 4326 RAMSGATE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4326 RAMSGATE ST have accessible units?
No, 4326 RAMSGATE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 RAMSGATE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 RAMSGATE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
