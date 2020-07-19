4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great home that is move-in ready. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms + study( could be 4th bedroom). Best location in town with easy access to 1604, I-10, shopping, dining and medical facilities. This home offers great lot, deck, large kitchen and stainless appliances. Tile throughout the 1st floor, wood floors in dining room, open railing to second floor, blinds throughout the home, sprinkler system, gas line in back yard, and much more. Spend time at the pool or on one of the walking trails.