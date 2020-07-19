All apartments in San Antonio
4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:23 AM

4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY

4323 Woodbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Woodbridge Way, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home that is move-in ready. Open floorplan with 3 bedrooms + study( could be 4th bedroom). Best location in town with easy access to 1604, I-10, shopping, dining and medical facilities. This home offers great lot, deck, large kitchen and stainless appliances. Tile throughout the 1st floor, wood floors in dining room, open railing to second floor, blinds throughout the home, sprinkler system, gas line in back yard, and much more. Spend time at the pool or on one of the walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY have any available units?
4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY have?
Some of 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY offers parking.
Does 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY has a pool.
Does 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 WOODBRIDGE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
