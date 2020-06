Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly media room cats allowed

NOW READY! New pictures coming soon. Spacious house with large living area and bedrooms. Great Storage in the house and in the shed outside. Covered patio that makes a great space to start enjoying the fall weather around the corner. Conveniently located for commuting, nearby grocery store, Movie theatres, parks, and trails. Self showings available now using RENTLY.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.