Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet

Gorgeous house for rent. Open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 full baths, house has been completely remodeled, wood floors throughout house with carpet in master bedroom, separate laundry room in house. Fireplace is ready to be used. Nice size yard and long spacious driveway left of house. **Must have at lease a 600 credit score and pass background check. No pets allowed.