424 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

The space:

Gorgeous fully furnished, custom renovation with hand crafted industrial elements. Backyard oasis with pool, dining table, and bbq grill. Full custom kitchen, washer/dryer, private front and back patio. Bedroom has California King Tempur-Pedic bed and full size sleeper sofa. Living room has queen memory foam sleeper. Convenience items: coffee maker, iron, hairdryer, earplugs, clock/sound machines, cookware, utensils, cocktail glasses, insulated koozies, wine glasses, and tumblers to take your drinks outside. Setup for corporate rentals or others with short term housing needs. Rent multiple units if you need more space.

The neighborhood:

Historic Downtown SA, in the heart of the action. Located 3 blocks from the Riverwalk, between the Pearl and Rivercenter. Next door to vibrant La Roca Cantina, Roadmap Brewing, Artisan Distillery. Relax by the pool or walk, scooter, or Uber to many local hotspots. Within a mile of The Convention Center, The Alamo, The Pearl, The Tobin Center, The Magestic, The Alamodome, and Hemisphere Park,etc