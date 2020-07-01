All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 424 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
424 8th St
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:07 AM

424 8th St

424 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

424 8th Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
The space:
Gorgeous fully furnished, custom renovation with hand crafted industrial elements. Backyard oasis with pool, dining table, and bbq grill. Full custom kitchen, washer/dryer, private front and back patio. Bedroom has California King Tempur-Pedic bed and full size sleeper sofa. Living room has queen memory foam sleeper. Convenience items: coffee maker, iron, hairdryer, earplugs, clock/sound machines, cookware, utensils, cocktail glasses, insulated koozies, wine glasses, and tumblers to take your drinks outside. Setup for corporate rentals or others with short term housing needs. Rent multiple units if you need more space.
The neighborhood:
Historic Downtown SA, in the heart of the action. Located 3 blocks from the Riverwalk, between the Pearl and Rivercenter. Next door to vibrant La Roca Cantina, Roadmap Brewing, Artisan Distillery. Relax by the pool or walk, scooter, or Uber to many local hotspots. Within a mile of The Convention Center, The Alamo, The Pearl, The Tobin Center, The Magestic, The Alamodome, and Hemisphere Park,etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 8th St have any available units?
424 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 8th St have?
Some of 424 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
424 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 424 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 424 8th St offer parking?
No, 424 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 424 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 8th St have a pool?
Yes, 424 8th St has a pool.
Does 424 8th St have accessible units?
No, 424 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 424 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio