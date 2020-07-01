4227 GOLDEN SPICE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Located in East Central ISD; Home located in a small & quiet neighborhood. Near golf & Brooks City Base. Rear of house has 3rd bedroom off large Florida room. Back yard has a dog run and storage building. Master has vaulted ceiling & ceiling fan. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. Apply online or in person. Please see website for details to download application & rental criteria. Copies of Drivers Lic, SS card, Proof of income required with application.